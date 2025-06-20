Authorities investigating fatal crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 46 this week, according to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD).

On Wednesday at around 9:31 p.m., PRPD says it received a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles and several patients with injuries.

Officers arrived at the intersection of eastbound Highway 46 and Mill Road to find the two vehicles blocking the lanes in both directions.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reportedly extricated both occupants from one of the vehicles.

PRPD says those occupants were taken to a local hospital, where the driver ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

There is no word yet on the identity of the person killed or on the condition of the other individuals involved.

Authorities report that an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The PRPD Traffic Division is requesting anyone with information on the incident to call the agency at (805) 237-6464.