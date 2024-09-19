Authorities investigating reported threat at 2 Nipomo schools

UPDATE (11:46 a.m.) – Students, staff and faculty and Nipomo High and Central Coast New Tech continued sheltering in place shortly before noon Thursday.

District officials say the online threat was received by Nipomo High.

"In working with law enforcement, they determined to do a full sweep of the campus," officials said, adding that it is not a quick process.

District officials say students will be fed and that are able to use the bathroom.

People are still being told to stay away from campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: People were being told to stay away from two Nipomo schools Thursday morning due to a reported threat.

Officials with the Lucia Mar Unified School District said they reached out to authorities after receiving a report of an online threat. Nipomo High School and Central Coast New Tech then went into “Secure in Place.”

As of 10:43 a.m., law enforcement was reported to be on scene restricting access to the schools.

District officials say students and staff are safe in classrooms, adding that “We are committed to student safety.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

