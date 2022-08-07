Watch Now
Authorities looking for a man wanted for felony battery

Posted at 10:47 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 01:50:04-04

Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were searching for a suspect who has an outstanding warrant for felony battery.

In a tweet, the agency reported the active search involving K9 units at 8:17 P.M.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen near in the intersection of Arcturus Avenue and Alcor Avenue in the Vandenberg Village area.

Authorities were unable to locate the man identified as Clinton Cellona who was wearing dark clothing.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office exhausted their search, but they ask anyone with information to call 911.

