Authorities looking for driver of military-type vehicle at Montaña de Oro

Sheriff's deputies are reportedly trying to make contact with the driver of a military-type vehicle who led officers on a chase into Montaña de Oro late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities at the scene say the entrance to the Sandspit Beach parking lot, where the vehicle is believed to be located, is currently blocked off. A large law enforcement presence is at the scene.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when sheriff's officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop and the driver fled.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle parked in a parking lot in Los Osos earlier in the day and described it as a large, military-looking truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

