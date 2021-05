Authorities are looking for a woman reported to be missing in Vandenberg Village outside Lompoc.

An emergency alert received on phones by many in the area Monday describes the woman as Asian, 5’2’’, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly wearing a green top and beige pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

The alert did not provide information on the woman's name or age or a specific location on where she was last seen.