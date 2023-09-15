Authorities looking for possible suspect in several vehicle burglaries at local trailheads

Authorities are looking for a man they believe is connected to several vehicle burglaries at two local trailheads last month.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old woman from Paso Robles was arrested on Aug. 29 in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries, many of which reportedly happened in the parking lots of the Bob Jones Trailhead in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead in San Luis Obispo.

The sheriff’s office says 23 vehicle burglary reports were made in August at both trailheads with many purses and wallets being stolen and vehicle windows broken and they're looking for a man who may also be connected.



Surveillance photos of the possible suspect were released by authorities, who say the man may be associated with a vehicle similar to a 2012 Hyundai Elantra seen at many of the burglary locations.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office A man the sheriff's office is looking for in connection with vehicle burglaries at local trailheads

People are reminded to not leave valuables in the car or to place them in the trunk while on local trails.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or possible suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

