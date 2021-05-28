Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities respond to reports of early-morning bomb threat at SLO Co. Courthouse

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
File photo of police lights
shutterstock_662138887 (2).jpg
Posted at 6:30 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 21:30:23-04

Authorities were called to the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse Thursday morning to reports of a possible bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office says they were notified by the police department that they’d received a statement that someone was going to blow up the courthouse.

The report was made before the courthouse was open, so no evacuations were needed.

The sheriff’s office says bomb-detecting K9s were brought in to search the area, but did not find anything.

Police confirmed to KSBY that an arrest was made in connection with the incident, but have not yet provided additional information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today