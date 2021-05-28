Authorities respond to reports of early-morning bomb threat at SLO Co. Courthouse

Authorities were called to the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse Thursday morning to reports of a possible bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office says they were notified by the police department that they’d received a statement that someone was going to blow up the courthouse.

The report was made before the courthouse was open, so no evacuations were needed.

The sheriff’s office says bomb-detecting K9s were brought in to search the area, but did not find anything.

Police confirmed to KSBY that an arrest was made in connection with the incident, but have not yet provided additional information.

