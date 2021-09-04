Authorities respond to residential structure fire in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a residential structure fire near Gilead Lane around 7:46 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, they discovered the garage of the residence on fire, in addition to the car parked in the driveway. Fire officials were able to put the fire out before it spread anywhere else in the house.

Officials say 21 firefighters from both Paso Robles Fire and Atascadero Fire worked to contain the blaze. Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Building Department, and San Luis Ambulance Service.

According to authorities, two occupants of the residence are being assisted by the American Red Cross and the California Fire Foundation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.