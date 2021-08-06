Watch
Authorities search for suspects in vehicle theft

Miles Hartfeld
Miles Hartfeld says he was in his car in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 when two people ran down the highway's center divider with authorities in pursuit.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Aug 06, 2021
Early Friday afternoon, San Luis Obispo Police Department searched for two suspects in a vehicle theft.

It happened near downtown San Luis Obispo.

The suspects had been driving a stolen vehicle before they ran away, CHP says.

CHP said that the Police Department called them to assist. They sent their H70 helicopter, which helped in the search.

By about 1:10 p.m., CHP confirmed the search was over.

We reached out to San Luis Obispo Police Department and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

