Authorities search for suspects in vehicle theft

Early Friday afternoon, San Luis Obispo Police Department searched for two suspects in a vehicle theft.

It happened near downtown San Luis Obispo.

The suspects had been driving a stolen vehicle before they ran away, CHP says.

CHP said that the Police Department called them to assist. They sent their H70 helicopter, which helped in the search.

By about 1:10 p.m., CHP confirmed the search was over.

We reached out to San Luis Obispo Police Department and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.