Authorities searching for at-risk missing 76-year-old man last seen in Santa Maria

At about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of an at-risk missing adult.

According to family members, 76-year-old John Lawrence Acosta was last seen leaving his residence in southwest Santa Maria at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

He normally walks to the Rancho Maria Golf Course area, near Highway 1 and Black Road, and returns by 6 p.m. As of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Acosta had not returned home.

He was last seen wearing clear prescription glasses, a black hat, a light blue short sleeve shirt and black pants.

According to SMPD, Acosta is described as being Hispanic, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 120 pounds. He has short white hair, a short white beard and brown eyes.

Santa Maria Police say Acosta should be walking with a golf club. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.