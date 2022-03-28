Authorities searching for escaped Santa Barbara County Jail inmate

Authorities are searching for an escaped Santa Barbara County Jail inmate.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Camarillo Sanchez, 23, of Santa Maria escaped Sunday around 7:10 p.m. from the main jail on the 4400 block of Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

At the time, he was reported to be wearing blue jail paints, a white shirt and white shoes.

Sanchez is described as being 5’7’’ tall, 175 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and right eyebrow.

Anyone who thinks they see him is asked to call 911.

Jail logs show Sanchez has been in custody since January of 2021.