Authorities tell drivers to 'slow down' for National Pedestrian Safety Month

Local authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and be alert during National Pedestrian Safety Month in October.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department and the Santa Maria Police Department say that drivers enacting these precautions can help protect pedestrians and reduce the risk of crashes and injuries in Central Coast communities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 7,522 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2022. In California, 1,158 pedestrians were struck and killed in the same year, accounting for 26 percent of all traffic-related fatalities in the state.

Local officials say these statistics highlight the urgent need for increased awareness and pedestrian safety measures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“Every step we take towards greater pedestrian safety is a step towards saving lives," Michael Martinez, Arroyo Grande Chief of Police, said in a press release. "We want to remind everyone that safety begins with you, whether you're behind the wheel or on foot. Small actions, like slowing down, putting away distractions, and yielding at crosswalks can make a life-saving difference.”

Both police departments offer these tips for drivers and pedestrians in and around the Central Coast area.

Drivers:



Do not speed and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians:

