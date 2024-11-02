Authorities urge other victims to 'come forward' after sexual assault arrest in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department reports that a recent sexual assault arrest may reveal a string of similar crimes within the area.

On Thursday, PRPD says 59-year-old Paso Robles resident David Cruz Padilla was arrested following a report that he sexually assaulted an adult female at his residence on the 400 block of Oak Hill Road.

The investigation was taken over by the Detective's Bureau, which reportedly learned that Padilla is a locally well-known "healing practitioner" who claims to use various techniques to relieve pain due to injuries. Officials add that the suspect is not medically trained.

Throughout the investigation, authorities say they discovered that the Paso Robles resident had treated numerous female adults and several potentially underage females inside his home. PRPD reports that he may have sexually assaulted other women who have not yet reported those crimes to law enforcement.

The Detective Bureau Commander tells KSBY that the suspect also "appears to have victimized the Hispanic community."

Padilla has reportedly been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony allegations.

PRPD is urging any victims of sexual assault by Padilla to come forward and contact the Detective Bureau at (805) 237-6464 or Detective Elizabeth Place at (805) 227-7429.

Authorities say they hope to provide confidential support, resources, guidance, and justice to all victims who report the crime.