Authorities assisting in capture of bear in tree in Paso Robles

A bear sighting has prompted Paso Robles police and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to be present in part of Paso Robles Thursday morning.

Police say the bear appears to be a smaller juvenile and was seen near Target and OSH on Theatre Drive before running toward Chili’s.



It then walked around the loading dock for a bit, according to police, who say the presence of officers spooked the bear and it climbed up a tree.

A Fish and Wildlife biologist reportedly arrived on scene around 10 a.m. The area has been closed off to the public.

Police say the bear is too high up in the tree at this time to tranquilize it. They are currently waiting for it to come down and if it does, they plan to tranquilize the bear, place a tag and GPS collar on it and safely relocate the animal.

It wasn't immediately known if this is the same bear others have reported seeing in the Paso Robles area this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

