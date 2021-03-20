Aviation career day for local youth held in Paso Robles

The Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles is helping students interested in pursuing careers in aviation.

The museum's Aviation Career Day invited local youth and their parents to explore aviation jobs including military and commercial pilots, aircraft mechanics, and technicians.

The museum's middle and high school aviation club organized the event.

Attendees received a free pizza lunch and a guided tour of the museum.

"My interest in aviation is, I want to make it into a career whether I join the military or go into maybe a commercial route. I haven't truly decided yet but anything a career in aviation is my ultimate goal," said Aiden Bajema, a local high school senior.

"We hope to generate some interest in the museum, interest in the club, and maybe, somebody, some of the kids, some of the people will be interested in careers in aviation," said Brad Eaton, Estrella Warbirds Museum middle/high school aviation club youth adviser.

Students also had a chance to meet a Cal Poly aerospace professor who holds multiple world glider altitude records.