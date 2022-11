Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa is hosting a holiday market Sunday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can expect to discover local artists and find quality special gifts and specialty handcrafted items.

This event is open to the public.

The Avila Bay Athletic Club & Spa is located at 6699 Bay Laurel Place in the Avila Village behind Woodstone Market.

If anyone has questions regarding the market, they may email ahna@avilabayclub.com.