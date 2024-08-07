Watch Now
Avila Beach bicyclist dies following hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is still looking for the suspected driver.
hit and run slo white car.jpg
San Luis Obispo Police Department
Surveillance image of a white car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run on South Higuera Street on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
hit and run slo white car.jpg
An 87-year-old man from Avila Beach passed away on July 30 because of injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run accident.

At around noon on July 23, Saul Goldberg was riding an electric bike on Higuera Street when he was struck by a car.

Another bicyclist, 73, was also hit; he sustained minor to moderate injuries.

WATCH: "He was in extreme pain": Friend of hit-and-run victim sheds light on accident as police investigate

Police investigating hit and run on Higuera St in San Luis Obispo that left 2 injured, one critical

Goldberg was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was seen leaving the site of the accident in a white four-door sedan.

An image of the vehicle was captured by a nearby security camera.

The investigation is still ongoing. The San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) says more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you were in the area of Higuera and Fontana at around 12 p.m. on July 30 and have information, please contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312 and reference case number 240723046.

