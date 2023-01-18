Avila Beach Dr. reopens after flooding

Avila Beach Dr. and Ontario Rd. were reopened on Tuesday following days of closure due to flooding.

Several other San Luis Obispo County roads were also reopened on Tuesday, including 22nd Street in Oceano, Burton Dr. in Cambria, Cecchetti Rd. in Arroyo Grande, Cypress Mountain Dr. in Paso Robles, and Thompson Ave. in Nipomo.

South Bay Blvd. between Los Osos and Morro Bay and Cypress Mountain Dr. from Klau Mine to Santa Rosa Creek Rd. in Paso Robles were reopened over the weekend.

North of San Luis Obispo County, the northern closure of Highway 1 through Big Sur was moved south to Lime Creek. The southern closure limit remains in place at the Elephant Seal Vista, four miles north of San Simeon.

In Santa Barbara County, Highway 135 in Los Alamos was reopened; Highway 1 from Solomon Road to Black Road near Guadalupe was reopened; and Highway 154 was reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos.

Many roads in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties remain closed due to storm damage.

For an updated list of closures in SLO County, click here.

For an updated list of closures in Santa Barbara County, click here.