If celebrating Cinco de Mayo on the beach sounds fun, you are in luck.

The Avila Beach Farmers Market season kicks off this week. The community is invited to the family friendly market Friday, May 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Promenade.

Visitors can expect new food vendors and fresh produce from local farmers along with old-school music by Soul Kool.

The Avila Beach Farmers Market will run every Friday through August 25.