Avila Beach fully reopened following impacts from sewage spill

A portion of Avila Beach closed over the weekend following a sewage spill is back open.

Signs were up Monday warning of the closure 350 yards west of the Avila Pier at the creek outfall.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported approximately 4,250 gallons of sewage was released due to a sewage line blockage on Higuera Street on New Year’s Eve, impacting a storm drain leading to the San Luis Obispo Creek.

While it was not immediately clear when the water was re-sampled, the county was reporting no beach advisories as of Tuesday afternoon.

The public health department always advises people to avoid contact with ocean water during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms.

