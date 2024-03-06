Avila Beach home burglary suspect located in Paso Robles following brief pursuit, officials say

A home burglary suspect was arrested Tuesday in Paso Robles.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a burglary on the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach after the person living there told authorities they found a man inside after returning home.

The sheriff’s office says the man took off with some cash, but that a few hours later, his vehicle was located in Paso Robles.

Authorities tried to pull the driver over but they say he took off and a short pursuit began before the vehicle was found behind Target on the 2300 block of Theatre Drive with no one inside.

A search of the area began and the sheriff’s office says the suspect was found in a nearby fast-food restaurant and taken into custody.

Officials say his ID is currently pending. No other information has been released.

