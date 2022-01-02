Avila Beach hosts New Year's Polar Bear Plunge

On New Year’s Day, Central Coast residents went down to Avila Beach for the city’s 10th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Last year’s plunge was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those participating in the plunge went into the water at 12:00 p.m.

"Oh man. It was cold, worth it though, I like getting in the water every year. It just brings a new fresh start. This year has been rough for everyone, of course, but it’s always nice to come down to our local polar plunge and just take a dip. It kind of just cleanses the senses and gets you ready for the new year,” sand Andrew Ball, an Arroyo Grande resident.

Those participating in the plunge were able to buy a t-shirt to commemorate their dip.

All t-shirt sale proceeds go to the Friends of 40 Prado.