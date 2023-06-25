Avila Beach macaroni festival brings out thousands

25 central coast chefs were at Avila Beach Saturday for The Avila Beach Macaroni and cheese festival. The event also featured beer, wine, and spirits from wineries and breweries. This was the 10th annual event and had approximately 2000 attendees.

Tickets were priced at 75-100 dollars and Included Unlimited Mac & Cheese samplings, beer, wine, and liquor tastings, access to all entertainment on stage, and the ability to vote for your favorite chef & mac n cheese tasting.

Adam Montiel gave their thoughts on the festival by saying “We're here with a couple of thousands of our closest friends. And consider if you had an ounce of taste from every person that's like well over a pound of mac and cheese… No one's going to leave hungry for sure.”

The festival was organized by AGM Community Partners. They organize and hold fundraising events that will educate and highlight community benefits and generate proceeds that will be donated to local charities.