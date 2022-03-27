Avila Beach Paddlesports to reopen under new management.

Avila Beach Paddlesports is now under new management and is expected to have its reopening day on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at Port San Luis.

Sunday, Mar. 27 was scheduled to be the grand reopening celebration including games, raffles with promotional giveaways, food, and drinks, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity organization, The Treading Water Foundation.

However, the celebration was canceled due to the forthcoming rainstorm.

Treading Water Foundation is a nonprofit organization that assists California families with hospitalized children battling heart and lung diseases.

In January, Alicia and Faith Avina, and Matthew Gest purchased the existing Avila Beach Paddlesports from its previous owners, Vince and Emily Shay, after being customers for seven years.

"This is such a great location for beginners, we love to teach people how to kayak and paddleboard and a lot of people get nervous kayaking in the ocean," Avila Beach Paddlesports owner, Alicia Avina said. "With some basic lessons and some great weather, it's really a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The shop offers kayak and paddleboard rentals in the protected Port San Luis Harbor, and all rentals include a lesson for first-time paddleboarders and kayakers at no extra cost.