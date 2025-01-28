Avila Beach roundabout construction enters next phase. Officials urge caution

San Luis Obispo County's first-ever roundabout improvement project is entering a new phase.

County officials announced the Avila Beach Drive Roundabout Project will begin what they call phase 2 on Tuesday.

At 7 p.m., workers will begin installing new stop signs and other traffic-control measures at the intersections of Avila Beach Drive, Shell Beach Road and Highway 101. Drivers using Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will be diverted to newly constructed ramp alignments.

Officials are urging drivers to stay alert to construction changes and to expect minor delays of up to 10 minutes.

Supervising engineer Aaron Yonker in a video posted on X called the project the county's "very first" roundabout improvement project.

This phase is expected to last about three months. The roundabout project is expected to be complete by late 2025.

CalPortland is the project contractor.