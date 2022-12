Dogs will strut their stuff in holiday attire during Santa’s Doggie Parade.

The parade takes place at the Avila Beach Promenade on Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will include a costume contest sponsored by Avila Beach Civic Association.

This year’s parade participants will receive goodie bags donated by Petco Arroyo Grande.

Owners must pre-register their dogs by Dec. 9.