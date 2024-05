In Avila Beach, a repair project began today to refurbish the interconnect between two adjacent water systems: San Miguelito Mutual Water Company and the Lopez Water Project Pipeline.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Avila Beach Drive and Ana Bay Rd.

There will also be periodic lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Construction is slated to last through June 21st.