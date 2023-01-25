Avila Paddle Sports closes due to concerns over large swells

Avila Paddle Sports closed on Tuesday due to safety concerns over the recent large swells and King Tides.

The portion of the dock damaged by the recent storms was removed Monday, but there was additional damage to the remaining dock caused by the large swells.

The beach is still accessible but the owner of Avila Paddle Sports recommends people be cautious.

“We still have a public location that you can take everything down to right here in Port San Luis,” said Alicia Avina, owner of Avila Paddle Sports. “(But) with the King Tide and with this swell as strong as it is, I would recommend bringing a helmet if you’re going out.”

Boaters should also be aware of the large amount of sand brought in by recent storms, Avina said.

The boat launch will not be operational during low tide due to excessive sand.