Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival comes to an end

The Avocado Margarita Food And Drink Festival wrapped up in Morro Bay

Sunday was the third and final day of this re-imagined festival taking place at Tidelands Park.

The festival featured some of the best chefs, bakers, mixologists, musicians, and retail vendors in the Central Coast.

The day kicked off at 10 AM after ending last night with a concert at Morro Rock put on by Próxima Parada, which featured EJ Worland.

“The highlight for me was the sort of uplifting spirit of last night's concert with Próxima Parada and the tone that they set and the fans that they have,” said Erica Crawford, Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “Just it was the right vibe, and it was the right team to open up that venue, it was very special."

Crawford said the chamber hopes to see it continue.

The festival also brought a new economic opportunity to the City of Morro Bay.