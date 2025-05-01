'Awareness Galleries' on display for Mental Health Month

Communities in San Luis Obispo County are coming together to highlight the importance of mental wellness this Mental Health Month.

The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department is teaming up with three local libraries to raise awareness around mental health and substance use disorders.

Starting today, "Awareness Galleries" will be open and free to the public at the Atascadero and San Luis Obispo libraries.

These exhibits aim to educate community members on the importance of mental wellness while providing information on types of substances and signs of overdose.

"We believe that accessible, stigma-free resources can make a lasting impact," shares County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Director Dr. Star Graber, PhD., LMFT.

All galleries will be open until May 30, and are available in both English and Spanish. For more information on local resources and services, visit slobehavioralhealth.org.