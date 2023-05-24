Axe-throwing lounge social club opening in Atascadero

A new axe-throwing venue is opening in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The A-Town Chop Shop is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday, May 24, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The vintage, auto-themed lounge social club uses projected targets, which allows participants to track scores and play a variety of games.



“We're going to be giving away some pizza and some basic snacks. We're going to be having some contests, so you have a chance to test your skill and ability at ax throwing and maybe win some prizes. We're going to do some raffles,” said co-owner Matt Corning. He adds they will also be doing some fun promotions throughout the weekend.

A-Town Chop Shop is located inside the new La Plaza building at 6250 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

It has room for group events or the entire space can be rented out for private events.