Back of refrigerator catches fire, causes smoke damage in Goleta home

One man suffered smoke inhalation and three other adults are unharmed after the back of a refrigerator in a Goleta home caught fire.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, fire crews received a report at approximately 11:25 a.m. of a kitchen appliance fire that had spread inside of a home on the 100 block of Brandon Drive, located southwest of Evergreen Park.

Fire officials said the back of the refrigerator had caught fire and the fire spread through the kitchen area.

According to photos released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire resulted in smoke damage throughout the home.

Authorities said one man reported smoke inhalation but did not go to a hospital. Three others escaped from the house without any reported injuries.