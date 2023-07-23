Back to School Health Fairs coming up in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will host a series of “Back to School Health Fair” events in recognition of National Health Center Week.

These health fairs will take place at the following times and locations:



Tuesday, Aug. 8: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 345 Camino del Remedio

Thursday, Aug. 10: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R St.

The events will provide free health information, free health screenings such as blood pressure and sports physicals, and free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations. There will also be food trucks, prizes that include gift cards, backpacks and bike helmets, and a presentation by local leaders.

The health fairs are open to all Santa Barbara County residents, including those without health insurance.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department