Backhoe tractor catches fire, explosion heard in Santa Maria

Many community members in Santa Maria reported hearing an explosion Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters told KSBY the loud noise came from a backhoe tractor that caught on fire.

The explosion happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Western and Oakley Road.

The tractor is owned by Santa Maria Valley Railroad and was near railroad tracks when it caught fire.

Firefighters say the explosion happened when the tires blew up in the flames. No injuries were reported.

The president of Santa Maria Valley Railroad tells KSBY the tractor was about to be moved to another location just before the explosion.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.