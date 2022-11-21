Backyard burning season opens for SLO County

Due to recent rainfall and vegetation moisture levels backyard burning permits will be authorized effective November 21.

This news was announced by San Luis Obispo County Fire in cooperation with CAL FIRE.

The burn season which typically runs through the end of April affects the burning for residential yard trimming in backyards and agricultural wastes.

Open burn season will close when local fire agencies see an increased risk of wildfires from drying brush and grass.

All burning requires a permit from San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District is highly encouraging those that have held burn permits within the last two years to renew this season online.

If you do not have access to a computer or their website, please call the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District office at 805-781-5912.

Please be advised that due to the upcoming holiday, burn permit issuance may take longer than three to five business days processing time.

For more information about open burning and to apply for burn permits in San Luis Obispo County visit www.slocleanair.org or you may call the burn day hotline at 800-834-2876.