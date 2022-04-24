Watch
Backyard jam fundraiser returns to Paso Robles

Photo courtesy: Paso Robles Youth Arts Center
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 10:34:47-04

The Backyard will hold the second annual Backyard Jam fundraiser to benefit the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center on June 6.

Backyard Jam will feature live music performed by the Youth Arts Student and Alumni Bands.

The outdoor venue first hosted the event last year as a way to provide a place for young musicians to perform.

Proceeds from the event will go specifically to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s free visual & performing arts program.

The ticket comes with a meal and two draft drinks.

Tickets for the event can be found at the website linktr.ee/backyard_jam

