Bail set at $1 million for Santa Maria stabbing suspect

Police arrested a man they say stabbed another man in Santa Maria Thursday.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to reports of the stabbing on the 200 block of E. Main Street at around 8:35 a.m.

Officers say they found a 65-year-old man had “serious stab wound injuries.”

He was taken to a nearby hospital and as of Friday morning, police said his condition was critical, but that he remained stable.

His name has not been released.

Police say through “extensive follow-up,” they identified the suspect as Frank Castillo of Santa Maria.

They say the 43-year-old was seeing leaving the scene shortly after the assault and is also known to the victim.

A search warrant was served at around 1:30 p.m. at Castillo’s home on the 200 block of N. Depot St., according to police, where the suspect was reportedly taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse.

Bail was set at $1 million.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Swenson with the department’s violent crimes unit at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648.