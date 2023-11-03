Bailey, an energetic 8 year old lab mix is kicking off Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to introduce Bailey. She is a sweet 8 year old Labrador/Boxer mix who is kicking off adopt a senior pet month at Woods Humane Society!

Bailey is a total love bug who just wants to be part of the adventure whatever it may be, from running on the beach to movie nights on the couch she is here for it. She is very gentle, smart and loves to learn new tricks.

She has been at the shelter since September after finding her way back to Woods Humane Society.

All month pets over 7 years old are fee waived so head in today to meet the wonderful senior pets available including bailey who will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo for more details on her or the other available animals check out this link!