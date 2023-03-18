Bakersfield resident collects aid for Central Coast storm victims

Donations for storm victims, collected last month in Bakersfield, finally made their way to the Central Coast Saturday.

Bakersfield resident Marie Alexander has been collection donation throughout the month of February to give to local residents affected by the recent winter storms.

Alexander was born and raised in San Luis Obispo County, and after seeing the impact of the storms, she wanted to help.

Alexander was able to collect much needed supplies, such as clothes, blankets, medicine, non-perishable foods, and gift cards.

This is always going to be my home. So, when I saw how my friends and my family were suffering with everything happening here, I just felt the need to do something. Mainly, I just want people to see that there's still goodness and kindness out in the world, you know, and that people are here to help and that they do care,” said Alexander.

Supplies were handed out to residents in need at the original train depot in Oceano, until supplies ran out.

“It means a lot. It actually means a lot. I know there's a lot of people that when they hear stuff like this where they're giving a food or water, anything, clothing, it helps out everybody because you never know how people situations or what they're going through,” said Oceano resident Rivaldo Jared Arellano.