Bakery plans 25 lb. cinnamon roll to celebrate anniversary

The House of Bread bakery sits on the corner of Marsh and Higuera Sts. in San Luis Obispo.

The shop has been at the Marsh St. location since 2009. Before that, it was located in downtown San Luis Obispo.

This November, the bakery is celebrating 25 years in San Luis Obispo, and to honor the occasion, owner and operator Sheila McCann has plans to celebrate with cinnamon rolls.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, House of Bread will celebrate its anniversary by offering 25 cent cinnamon rolls to the first 250 customers. McCann plans to bake a 25 lb. cinnamon roll, which she will slice and give away.

The anniversary lands on Veterans Day, and McCann says that any veterans who come to the bakery can receive a free cinnamon roll.

For the anniversary celebration, McCann expects a line out the door and around the corner.

McCann was a local public defender before founding the bakery. She says that in the 25 years since opening House of Bread, she has gotten the chance to get to know her customers.

"Some of them have been with me since day one, for 25 years," McCann told KSBY. "I've gotten to know these people. I've seen them have children."

The House of Bread has opened several locations in other states, including Nevada, Texas and Alaska. The company has plans to open two more locations in Nolensville, TN and Frisco, TX.

For those looking to make the cinnamon rolls at home, the recipe is available on the bakery's podcast.

"Life is too short to eat bad baked goods," McCann said.