Ballet theatre performance to return after pandemic cancellations

Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo plans to bring Gilbert Reed's "The Firebird" to stage after the pandemic put it on pause for the past two years.

The theatre planned to perform the show back in 2020, but two weeks before the performance, the program was canceled.

The theatre says the performers were in rehearsals throughout the spring of 2020, and the show was supposed to be presented in the Spanos Theatre.

Now, two years later, Artistic Director Thersa Slobodnik says she is excited to return to Cuesta College with "The Firebird."

The shows will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m.

The performance will be located at the Cultural and Performing Arts Center at Cuesta College.

