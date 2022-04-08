Bands named for 2022 Whale Rock Music Festival

Rock musician Grace Potter and Americana band The Devil Makes Three are set to headline the Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival, which will bring concert-goers out to Templeton on September 17 and 18.

The festival, in its ninth year, runs for two days. It is hosted by the Udsen family of Castoro Cellars and is held in Castoro Cellars' Whale Rock Vineyard.

In addition to a full lineup of musicians whose genres range from soul and funk to folk and bluegrass, the festival will include local artists, yoga, crafts and games for kids, wines, spirits and food.

Castoro Cellars Concert organizers have announced the full lineup of musicians for the 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival.

Two-day passes cost $145 each and single day passes are $95. Tickets for kids ages 5-12 are $10 each, and children ages four and under can get in for free. Tickets are available online.

Since the festival began, the Udsen family has donated over $120,000 of proceeds to local nonprofits. This year's proceeds will benefit Templeton Music Education.

More information about the music festival is available online.