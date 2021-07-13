Bank of America awards grants to San Luis Obispo nonprofits

Bank of America has announced that they are awarding $385,000 in grants to San Luis Obispo area nonprofits.

The grants will go to 13 organizations. The bank says the grants will help drive opportunity and upward mobility for individuals and families.

As businesses begin to safely reopen, Greg Bland, president of Bank of America San Luis Obispo, says the grants are a way to help disadvantaged communities through investing in both short and long-term needs.

The awards are going to nonprofits that focus on employment, education, hunger relief, healthcare, emergency shelter and drug and mental health treatment.

The organizations receiving the grants are:



The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition

Affordable Housing Paso Robles

Atascadero Loaves and Fishes

CAPSLO

Cuesta College Foundation

El Camino Homeless Organization

The Family Care Network

The French Hospital Medical Center Foundation

Peoples Self-Help Housing Corporation

Rise San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education

Information on Bank of America's Charitable Foundation can be found on their site.