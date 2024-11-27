Bar 'altercation' puts man in critical condition. Police want witnesses to help

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being involved in what police described as an altercation outside of a bar in Atascadero on Sunday.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious man in the parking lot of Outlaws Bar, Grill & Casino around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said in a press release Tuesday the man suffered a significant head injury after falling to the ground when a "third party broke up the altercation" — information revealed to police during their preliminary investigation.

Details on the type of altercation, how exactly the man ended up on the pavement, or who the third party was were not immediately available.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Sgt. Netz with the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 470-3252. Police said any information, videos or pictures would help with the investigation.