Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles receives renovations and upgrades

Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles received a new set of renovations and upgrades courtesy of the Paso Robles REC Foundation and Community Services Staff.

The renovations include new scoreboards that feature LED displays and wireless consoles for all four of the park’s softball fields.

The City’s Parks Maintenance staff also performed their annual renovation of the park’s softball fields including reworking all four fields, scarifying and grading the infields, adding infield mix, removing uneven areas, and striping the fields.

Additionally, bases were replaced or repaired, dugout windscreens were repaired, and drainage and irrigation issues were addressed.

The cost of replacing the original scoreboards, which have been in use at the park since it was built in 2002, was $23,490.

The funding for this project was provided by the Paso Robles REC Foundation’s Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment.

Future projects planned at Barney Schwartz Park include a state-of-the-art bicycle pump track slated for an undeveloped half-acre of land just east of the park’s one-million-gallon lake.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will consider the concept design for the pump track at their meeting on Monday, February 14 at 4:00 p.m. in the Centennial Park Live Oak Room.

The Paso Robles REC Foundation has established a $500,000 budget of the Barney Schwartz Park Memorial Endowment Fund to finance the construction of this new recreational feature.