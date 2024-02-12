Bars and restaurants in downtown San Luis Obispo filled with 49ers fans on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl 58 packed local bars and restaurants with McCarthy's regulars and 49ers fans ready for the big game with a traditional Sunday potluck.

“We got the fan club," McCarthy's bartender Carson Spencer explained. "The 49er fan club of SLO, they come down here. Big props to Ryan Talley. He did a lot of preparation over here.”

Back when McCarthy’s was located on Court Street, a former bartender put together a potluck every Sunday for the bar’s regulars who also happen to be Niners faithful.

“We have some regulars come in, put up some decorations all around," Spencer detailed. "We had a whole section reserved for the 49er fan club. But we have so many TVs in here that everyone got a place to sit and watch the game. The whole patio, I put up extra tables out there and we're just having a good time.”

With decorations set up for a VIP section and crowds cheering for the 49ers in their Niners jerseys, McCarthy’s was rocking from across the street loud and clear. The atmosphere was positive and electric. It keeps the regulars coming back for more.

“You can go anywhere in town," Stephanie Stiles, a McCarthy's regular explained. "But the energy and the fan group and the things that they provide, there's food, there's music. But everybody here is here for a collective reason and it's just enjoy it .. [the energy is] unmatched for sure.”

Down the street at The Mark and Woodstock's Pizza, the vibe was more mellow but the same goes for the bartenders, they’re used to seeing their regulars.

“There's people that I see literally every day for five hours a day that are my regulars," The Mark bartender Chenin Dotson said as she was enjoying watching the games with friends. "They just chill and they come and hang out with me.”

Not every fan was a winner as the businesses were on this Superbowl Sunday.