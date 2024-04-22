Bath & Body Works opens second San Luis Obispo Co. location

Bath & Body Works has opened its second San Luis Obispo County location.

The new store is located at 2075 Theatre Dr., Sp. No. 2 in the Target shopping center.

KSBY reached out to Bath & Body Works for comment last week on why Paso Robles was chosen for the newest location and whether any additional hiring is taking place, but has not yet received a response.

Another Bath & Body works store is located in Downtown San Luis Obispo and in Santa Barbara County, there are locations in the Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

