Batting cages, coffee bar opens in former Morro Bay skating rink location

A new business now occupies the former Flippo’s skating rink location in Morro Bay.

Under the same name, the new business opened June 11 and has batting cages, a coffee bar and serves Doc Burnstein’s ice cream.

Pool tables will also be available soon.

The former skating rink was a popular hangout spot for local children and families before closing about two decades ago.

“It’s really, really exciting. As a kid, my mom would drop me off out front and I would come in and go roller skating and so to be able to come into this building again and hear the kids having fun and know that this is just the building, it just touches Larry and I heart beyond words,” said Flippo’s partner Von Odermatt.

Flippo’s is located on the 200 block of Atascadero Road across from Morro Bay High School.

A grand opening celebration is planned for July.