Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Batting cages, coffee bar opens in former Morro Bay skating rink location

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Flippos.PNG
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 15:57:45-04

A new business now occupies the former Flippo’s skating rink location in Morro Bay.

Under the same name, the new business opened June 11 and has batting cages, a coffee bar and serves Doc Burnstein’s ice cream.

Pool tables will also be available soon.

The former skating rink was a popular hangout spot for local children and families before closing about two decades ago.

“It’s really, really exciting. As a kid, my mom would drop me off out front and I would come in and go roller skating and so to be able to come into this building again and hear the kids having fun and know that this is just the building, it just touches Larry and I heart beyond words,” said Flippo’s partner Von Odermatt.

Flippo’s is located on the 200 block of Atascadero Road across from Morro Bay High School.

A grand opening celebration is planned for July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today