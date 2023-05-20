Battle Axe opens second location in Santa Maria

Battle Axe opened their second location in Santa Maria Friday.

The owners say their first location in San Luis Obispo saw a tremendous crowd and customers in Santa Barbara County asked for a closer location to them.

Their wish was granted Friday with a new location opening at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

There is a bit of a technique to axe throwing, but the owners say anyone is welcome to try it out.

"It tends to be that people who aren't as athletic tend to finesse the acts better than maybe those that have a really strong athletic background, like trying to throw a baseball or swing a golf ball, but really it's more of a finesse game," said owner Shelley Stuckey.

Axe throwing is open to those 8 years and older, and younger kids are welcome to practice with a toy axe.

Battle Axe's first location is 691 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. This new location is in the Santa Maria Mall on the second floor right next to crunch fitness center.