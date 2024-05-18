Bay Area family searching for missing at-risk man last seen in San Luis Obispo County

A Bay Area family is seeking the public's help in locating one of their own.

The Chau family says they lost contact with 25-year-old Dennis Chau on April 23 when he left a Bay Area medical facility without his phone or wallet — and has been missing since.

Dennis was last seen May 15 in Santa Margarita on Highway 101 heading south toward San Luis Obispo.

Dennis was purportedly biking on the highway when a California Highway Patrol officer stopped him. He told the officer he was planning to make his way to Los Angeles.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt and tan shorts and was riding a red mountain bike, according to a missing flyer from the Chau family. Dennis frequents retail stores, shopping centers and parks. You can view that flyer below.

If you have seen Dennis or have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the California Highway Patrol at (805) 593-3333 or call Dennis' brother, Daniel, at (510) 314-3052.